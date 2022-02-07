CCH vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2022 match between Chattogram Challengers and Minister Group Dhaka:Chattogram Challengers (CCH) will square off against Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) in the 23rd match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Tuesday. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host the game between CCH vs MGD from 12:00 PM IST onwards. The Challengers are not in the best of forms as they registered three wins from eight games and are currently placed in the fifth spot in the standings with six points to their name. They have lost three matches on the trot and their qualification contention hangs in balance as they must win their remaining two matches to stay alive in the competition.

Dhaka, on the other hand, are having a mixed run in the ongoing tournament with three wins and as many losses, while one game remains abandoned from seven so far. They currently occupy the third spot in the standings with seven points under their belt. They shared points with Comilla Victorians as their previous game was abandoned due to rain. Prior to that game, they had defeated the same team by 50 runs and will look to continue that momentum on Tuesday.

>Ahead of the match between Chattogram Challengers and Minister Group Dhaka; here is everything you need to know:

>CCH vs MGD Telecast

CCH vs MGD match will not be telecasted in India.

>CCH vs MGD Live Streaming

The Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CCH vs MGD Match Details

The Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka contest will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, in Sylhet at 12:00 PM IST on Tuesday, February 8.

>CCH vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah

>Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Batters: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Will Jacks, Shamim Patwari

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

>CCH vs MGD Probable XIs:

Chattogram Challengers: Chadwick Walton, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Shamim Patwari, Naeem Islam (C), Benny Howell, Akbar Ali (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Tamim Iqbal, Imran Uzzaman, Mahmudullah (C), Shuvagata Hom, Andre Russell, Naim Sheikh, Mashrafe Mortaza, Qais Ahmad, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain

