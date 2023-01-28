Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chattogram Challengers will take on the Sylhet Strikers in the Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday. The Challengers have had a turbulent start to their BPL campaign so far. Their performances have blown hot and cold throughout the season. They have recorded more losses than victories and are in urgent need of a win to salvage their season at the moment.

The Sylhet Strikers, on the other hand, have had an amazing start to their campaign. Right now, the strikers sit on top of the table having lost against only the Comilla Victorians in the 2022-23 campaign by five wickets. The last time these sides met, it was a relatively low-scoring encounter in the first match of the tournament.

On that occasion, the Chattogram Challengers batted first but their top order crumbled under the pressure managing a paltry score of 89 runs in 20 overs. The Striker had little to no trouble chasing this target in 12.3 overs winning by a margin of eight wickets and 45 balls to spare.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers.

When will the Bangladesh Premier League match Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 28, Thursday.

Where will the Bangladesh Premier League match Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) be played?

Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) fixture will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium, Sylhet.

What time will the Bangladesh Premier League match Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) begin?

The match will begin at 06:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Premier League match Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match?

The Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Premier League match Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match?

The Chattogram Challengers (CCH) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Vice-Captain: Shuvagata Hom,

Suggested Playing XI for CCH vs SYL Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores,

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Usman Khan, Khwaja Nafay

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom,

Bowlers: Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Amir, Mahedi Hasan Rana, Afif Hossain

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Possible Starting XI:

Chattogram Challengers probable playing XI: Mahedi Hasan Rana, Usman Khan, Khwaja Nafay, Tawfique Khan, Darwish Rasooli, Shuvagata Hom, Ziaur Rahman, Vijayakanth Vijayskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhruy, Taijul Islam, Afif Hossain

Sylhet Strikers probable playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tom Moores, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raja

