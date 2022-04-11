CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chanmarians Cricket and Bawngkawn South Cricket: Chanmarians Cricket and Bawngkawn South Cricket will be playing their opening match of the MCL T20 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Tuesday. Since the two teams are new to the competition, they will be unaware of the playing conditions and will be eager to kickstart their campaign with a win.

The two teams have picked up strong squads for the tournament. The fans are likely to witness a splendid game of cricket as both the teams have notable players in their ranks.

Chanmarians Cricket are a bowling heavy side. They have some decent bowlers, including Lalfakzuala Renthlei and Bobby Zothansanga. Meanwhile, Lalhriatrenga and Lalhruaizela M are expected to lead with the bat.

As far as Bawngkawn South Cricket are concerned, they have R Lalhlimpuia, Lalnunthara Ngutre, R Lalhlimpuia, and C Lalmuanpuia as their crucial players.

Ahead of the match between Chanmarians Cricket and Bawngkawn South Cricket; here is everything you need to know:

CHC vs BSCC Telecast

Chanmarians Cricket vs Bawngkawn South Cricket game will not be telecast in India.

CHC vs BSCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CHC vs BSCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 12, Tuesday.

CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lalmalsawma Khawlhring

Vice-Captain - Lalhriatrenga

Suggested Playing XI for CHC vs BSCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Saidingliana Sailo

Batters: R Lalthakima, C Lalmuanpuia, Lalhriatrenga

All-rounders: R Lalhlimpuia, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalhruaizela M

Bowlers: Denish Lalremruata, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Bobby Zothansanga

CHC vs BSCC Probable XIs:

Chanmarians Cricket: Saidingliana Sailo, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhriatrenga, Lalremruata K, Lalhruaizela M, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalhmangaiha M, Malsawmtluanga F, Lalnunkima Varte, Zoremsanga

Bawngkawn South Cricket: Zomuansanga, R Lalhlimpuia, C Lalmuanpuia, R Lalthakima, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, K Lalthazuala, Arbin Sahi, Zoramthanga, Denish Lalremruata, Lalbiaktluanga, Lalremruata Tochhawng, Lalawmpuia Renthlei

