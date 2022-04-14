CHC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, MCL T20 2022, April 14, 9 AM IST

CHC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chanmarians Cricket and Kulikawn Cricket Club: Chanmarians Cricket will take on Kulikawn Cricket Club on April 14, Thursday at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Chanmarians made an impressive start to the league. They won their first two matches to top the points table with four points.

Chanmarians won their first game against Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by 79 runs while their second victory came against Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club by 93 runs. Both the matches saw a brilliant performance by the batters as they restricted the opposition to 59 and 57 runs respectively.

Kulikawn Cricket Club, on the other hand, didn’t get off to a good start as they suffered a loss against Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club by 21 runs. In the second game, the team made a comeback to defeat Chhinga Veng Cricket Club by 17 runs. With two points to their name, the team is second in the points table.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Chanmarians Cricket and Kulikawn Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

CHC vs KCC Telecast

Chanmarians Cricket vs Kulikawn Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

CHC vs KCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CHC vs KCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9 AM IST on April 14, Thursday.

CHC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Darremsanga Renthlei

Vice-Captain: Lalhriatrenga

Suggested Playing XI for CHC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Saidingliana Sailo

Batters: Roger Lalruatfela, Darremsanga Renthlei, Lalhriatrenga

Allrounders: Lalrintluanga, Lalzuitualanga, Lalhruaizela M

Bowlers: Ajay Rai, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Bobby Zothansanga

CHC vs KCC Probable XIs

Chanmarians Cricket: Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Saidingliana Sailo, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalhriatrenga, Lalremruata K, Lalhmangaiha M, Malsawmtluanga F, Lalnunkima Varte, Zoremsanga, Lalhruaizela M, Lalmuanzuala F

Kulikawn Cricket Club: Vanlalpekhlua, C Lalrinsanga (c), Darremsanga Renthlei, Roger Lalruatfela, Vikash Kumar, TC Laledenthara, Lalzuitualanga, Nasib Rai, Ajay Rai, Lalrintluanga, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here