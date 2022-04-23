CHC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Chanmarians Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club:

Chanmarians Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club will meet in the upcoming MCL T20 2022 match on April 23, Saturday, at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. This will be the second encounter between the two sides. In the first game, Chanmarians Cricket Club outshined Kulikawn Cricket Club by 30 runs.

KCC will hope to come up with a better batting performance as last time they scored only 60 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Chanmarians Cricket Club are leading the points table with six victories and one cancelled game. They are on a two-match winning streak as they defeated BSCC and RVCC in their last two games by 54 runs and four wickets.

Advertisement

Kulikawn Cricket Club, on the other hand, are reeling at fourth place. The team will hope for remediation as they have won just two out of their seven league matches.KCC were beaten by CVCC in their last encounter by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Chanmarians Cricket Club and Kulikawn Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

CHC vs KCC Telecast

Chanmarians Cricket Club vs Kulikawn Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

CHC vs KCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CHC vs KCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 01:00 PM IST on April 23, Saturday.

CHC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Lalzuitualanga

Vice-Captain - Bobby Zothansanga

Suggested Playing XI for CHC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lalhriatpuia Khiangte, Saidingliana Sailo

Batters: Darremsanga Renthlei, Roger Lalruatfela, Lalhriatrenga

All-rounders: Lalrintluanga, Lalhruaizela M, Lalzuitualanga

Bowlers: Ajay Rai, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalfakzuala Renthlei

CHC vs KCC Probable XIs:

Chanmarians Cricket Club: Lalhmangaiha M, Malsawmtluanga F, Lalfakzuala Renthlei, Saidingliana Sailo, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalnunkima Varte, Zoremsanga, Lalhruaizela M, Lalmuanzuala F, Lalhriatrenga, Lalremruata K

Kulikawn Cricket Club: Lalrintluanga, Vanlalpekhlua, C Lalrinsanga (c), Darremsanga Renthlei, Roger Lalruatfela, Vikash Kumar, Nasib Rai, Ajay Rai, Lalhriatpuia Khiangte (wk), TC Laledenthara, Lalzuitualanga

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here