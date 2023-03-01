Check Out Pictures From Shardul Thakur's Dreamy Wedding

Shardul Thakur married his long-time girlfriend Mittali Parulkar on Monday. His India teammate Deepak Chahar has shared some lovely snaps from the wedding on photo sharing platform Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Deepak and his wife can be seen alongside the newly married couple.

While sharing the pictures, Deepak wrote, “Congratulations to Mr and Mrs THAKUR. Wishing you both a very happy married life. Stay blessed stay happy."

Fans flocked to the comment section of Chahar’s post to send their wishes for the India pacer.

Others expressed their desire to see Chahar and Shardul play together soon. One fan wrote, “Deepak bhai you look very handsome."

Another fan commented, “My favourite duo Deepak and Thakur." Several fans praised the duo for impressive performances for Chennai Super Kings between 2018 and 2021.

Shardul is the third India cricketer, after KL Rahul and Axar Patel, to get married in 2023.

Reportedly, Shardul’s wife Mittali Parulkar is an entrepreneur and runs a start-up called All The Bakes in Thane. The allrounder also shared glimpses of his dreamy wedding in an Instagram post.

In addition to Chahar, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma were seen at the wedding.

Shreyas shared a picture from one of the functions via his Instagram account.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Shardul’s current IPL team, also shared a heartwarming video from Shardul’s Sangeet ceremony.

The Mumbai bowler was acquired by KKR from Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the mini-auction in November 2022.

Shardul is expected to play a major role for Team India in limited-overs cricket with ODI World Cup later this year.

