Check Out Start-Ups, Companies Funded by Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the highest-paid athletes in the country. He pockets Rs 17 crore from his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He also receives a hefty sum from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as part of his central contract. Other than that, he also endorses several high profiled brands. However, the dashing cricketer’s cash flow does not end here as he has invested in several start-ups spanning from fashion wear to mobile games in the last few years.

According to a report published in Times Now, Kohli made his first big investment at the age of 25 by stakes in a London-based social media start-up – Sports Convo. However, Kohli’s stake in the company is not disclosed.

A few years back, Kohli made another hefty investment in Galactus Funware Technology Pvt Limited. The popular online gaming platform – Mobile Premier League (MPL) – is owned by Galactus Funware and the company is headquartered in Bengaluru. Kohli’s investment in the tech company also landed him in sticky waters as several conflicts of interest charges were levelled against him after MPL became BCCI’s official kit sponsor and merchandise partner.

A year after investing in the company, in January 2020, Kohli was named as the brand ambassador of MPL.

In October 2020, Kohli invested Rs 19.30 crores in a fashion startup – Universal Sportsbiz (USPL). Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also invested in Universal Sportsbiz.

The Delhi batter has also bought stakes in Chisel Fitness, a Bengaluru based health and fitness startup. The start-up also owns several gyms and fitness centres all over India and according to a report in Business Standard, Kohli had invested Rs 90 crores in the company in 2015. He has also invested in the online insurance aggregator Digit.

Other than that, the 33-year-old also owns his own multi-cuisine restaurant – Nueva, which is located in RK Puram.

