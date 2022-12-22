Chennai Super Kings Announce Seventh Edition of Junior Super Kings, Unveil Tournament Trophy and Jersey

The seventh edition of the Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 tournament will be held between December 26, 2022, and January 22, 2023. Stephen Fleming, Head Coach of Chennai Super Kings, unveiled the tournament jersey and the trophy at an event at Super Kings Academy in Thoraipakkam, Chennai on Saturday (December 17).

The tournament will be supported by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and title-sponsored by Sairam Institutions. India Cements Limited and Freyer International Logistics Pvt Ltd will be the associate sponsors.

Junior Super Kings 2022-23 will be an 86-team tournament played across 15 districts in Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Trichy, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Erode, Vellore, Ranipet, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.

“Junior Super Kings was first launched in 2012 as a 32-team tournament in Chennai. Since then, it has grown into a pan-Tamil Nadu tournament unearthing talent from across the state. We are excited that the tournament is back after a two-year break due to COVID. Chennai Super Kings has always believed in giving back to the sport and Junior Super Kings is an important part of our plans to develop grassroot cricket across Tamil Nadu. The tournament has provided platforms for players like Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudarshan among others. I’m sure many future stars will be identified this year as well," said K.S Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

“Junior Super Kings is a great opportunity for youngsters across Tamil Nadu. My message to the players is to dream big. Do well in the tournament and aim to be the next player to represent CSK! Play the tournament hard but as MS Dhoni always says, play it fair with a smile on your face. I wish you all the best," said Fleming.

“It is a great opportunity for Sairam institutions to collaborate for the development of cricket. I expect a lot of talented young cricketers to take part in the tournament; give your best and the best will reach you," said Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, CEO of Sairam Institutions,

“India Cements always believed in building strong foundations. In 2008 India Cements laid the foundation for Chennai Super Kings. Junior Super Kings was first started in 2012 and again India Cements laid the foundation for it. Junior Super Kings is the medium that will build the future cricket stars and we will always be there behind it," said Shashank Singh, Head of Marketing, The India Cements Limited.

“Chennai Super Kings are promoting cricket not only in Chennai but in other districts as well. I think the tournament will go to greater heights. If you have determination, dedication and temperament, talented players from across the state can definitely play higher cricket including Tamil Nadu Premier League, IPL and even the Indian team," said TJ Srinivasaraju, MD, Freyer International Logistics Pvt Ltd.

“We know how difficult it is to conduct tournaments in remote areas of the state. Tournaments like Junior Super Kings will improve cricket in grassroot levels and districts. On behalf of our office bearers and members of TNCA, I wish all the sponsors, organizers and the players all the best," said Dr RN Baba, Honorary Assistant Secretary, TNCA.

Tournament highlights

The tournament will be played in two phases. The first phase (December 26 to January 10) will be played in a knockout format across Chennai and other districts.

Two teams (winners and runners) from Chennai and 6 winners from other districts will play the second phase from January 18 to January 22 in Tirunelveli. The second phase will be in a league format. The final will be played under lights.

The tournament will be covered in Super Kings Academy’s digital platforms.

Matches in Chennai and the second phase will be live-streamed on Chennai Super Kings platforms.

Chennai Super Kings will take care of boarding and lodging for participating teams wherever relevant.

Colour T shirt and caps will be provided for all players.

Player of the match awards will be presented for every match. Special Awards will be presented to the Best Bowler, Best Batsman, Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final.

