Chennai Super Kings' Star All-rounder Reveals How he Caught MS Dhoni's Eye Smoking 5 Sixes in 10 Balls

Deepak Chahar at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction became the most expensive bowler ever when Chennai Super Kings repurchased him for a whopping INR 14 crore. The pacer also finished as the second-most expensive player at the auction after Ishan Kishan. But why did CSK spend so much on a bowler who has a decent record at the IPL? The 29-year-old has played four seasons for the Chennai-based franchise, where he has picked up 59 wickets in 63 matches. His 59 wickets include two four-wicket-hauls.

Chahar featured for CSK for the first time in 2018; he played 12 matches in that season and picked up ten wickets. The following season he was their second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets. In 2020 he took 12 wickets, and in 2021, 14.

So, why did MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming and the CSK think tank go after him? The right-arm pacer recently opened up about an incident back in 2016, which caught MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming’s eyes.

Speaking to sports Tak, Chahar said, “My journey with CSK began in 2016…When Hrishikesh Kanitkar became Pune Super Giants’ assistant coach, he called me for the trial. I played the selection match where [Stephen] Fleming noticed me. I bowled well with the new ball and batting at 7, I scored a half-century hitting some fours and big sixes. On the second day, I got a chance to bat higher – at 4 – and again I scored 50 runs. So when Fleming selected me at Pune, I was picked as a batting all-rounder, someone who can hit the ball and bowl with the new ball."

Like Fleming, Chahar caught MS Dhoni’s eyes a batter and not a bowler.

“When we got selected, there was a camp. That is where Mahi bhai came. We were playing a practice match, so when I met Dhoni bhai, I was batting. I came at 3 and I smoked 5 sixes in 10 balls – was unbeaten on 30. I got injured while taking a run, and when I walked out, I met Mahi bhai for the first time. He saw that I can hit sixes and can swing the new ball," added Chahar.

“That season I could only play a few games because I got injured. But in the next season, he told me ‘Be ready. Practice a lot. We are going to pick you for CSK next season. You will play all matches. He said this to me in 2017 and in 2018 when he picked me, he told me ‘You will play all matches. We believe in you. We trust you. Just do what you have been doing."

At the recent auction, Chennai Super Kings, the four-time champions, bought 21 players. On the one hand, while they retained the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, they also added a host of new faces, including Shivam Dube, Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius.

