Check Out Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Full Schedule Here

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: March 06, 2022, 17:38 IST
It’s official. The fifteenth season of the ultra-popular Indian Premier League will get underway from March 26 when defending champions Chennai Super Kings clash with runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-voltage match at the Wankhede Stadium later this month.
Here’s the full schedule of CSK for IPL 2022:-
- March 26 (Saturday): vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- March 31 (Thursday): vs Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- April 3 (Sunday): vs Punjab Kings, Brabourne Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- April 9 (Saturday): vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, DY Patil Stadium (3:30 PM IST)
- April 12 (Tuesday): vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- April 17 (Sunday): vs Gujarat Titans, MCA Stadium, Pune (7:30 PM IST)
- April 21 (Thursday): vs Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- April 25 (Monday): vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- May 1 (Sunday): vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, MCA Stadium (3:30 PM IST)
- May 4 (Wednesday): vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, MCA Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- May 8 (Sunday): vs Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- May 12 (Thursday): vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
- May 15 (Sunday): vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium (3:30 PM IST)
- May 20 (Friday): vs Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne Stadium (7:30 PM IST)
CSK won their fourth IPL title last season when they defeated KKR in a one-sided final in UAE. It was a remarkable turnaround for a team which finished second from bottom in IPL 2020 - their worst display in the history of the T20 league.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here
first published: March 06, 2022, 17:36 IST