Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule IPL 2023: CSK Face Defending Champions Gujarat Titans in Opener

After a horrific season last year, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to bounce back in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 15th season begins from March 31 where Chennai Super Kings will clash against Gujarat Titans. The 4-time champions will have a tough task ahead of them in the defending champions straightaway

The Super Kings made some interesting purchases in the mini-auction, held last year in Kochi. All-rounder Ben Stokes was roped in for a whopping sum of Rs 16.5 crore along with Kyle Jamieson and Ajinkya Rahane among the major buys.

The franchise started IPL 2022 with a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja but returned to their talisman MS Dhoni midway through the season.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with Stokes inclusion in the squad, many feels Dhoni might lead CSK for the last time in the upcoming season.

Let’s have a look at Chennai Super Kings’ fixture in the IPL 2023.

Match 1: March 31, 2023 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30PM IST, Ahmedabad

Match 2: April 3, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai

Match 3: April 8, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

Match 4: April 12, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai

Match 5: April 17, 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

Match 6: April 21, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

Match 7: April 23, 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 27, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30PM IST, Jaipur

Advertisement

Match 9: April 30, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai

Match 10: May 4, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow

Match 11: May 6, 2023 - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

Match 12: May 10, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai

Match 13: May 14, 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20, 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi

Get the latest Cricket News here