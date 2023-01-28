Time and again, players - current or former, support staff and other officials have praised how the terrific culture at the top IPL franchises including Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has fostered an environment that has directly translated in the two becoming the most successful teams in the league’s 15 years of existence.

MI have won five IPL titles so far - the maximum in history- while CSK are second with four trophies to their name. CSK is especially known to back players for a long time even if they are going through a long slump.

Robin Uthappa, who represented CSK before calling time on his India cricket career, recalls how Gautam Gambhir backs Yusuf Pathan at Kolkata Knight Riders and similarly CSK kept their faith in Shane Watson which brought both the sides rich dividends.

“In 2014, Yusuf didn’t do well in the group stage. In the knockout match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, we had to chase 150+ (161) in 15 odd overs to qualify, and he took us to 70 odd with a fifty in 15 balls. CSK persisted with (Shane) Watson in 2018; he won them the finals," Uthappa said during a discussion on JioCinema.

He also said CSK instils security and inclusivity in their squad.

“When we travelled with kids, nannies were there who were made to feel like they were part of the group. When we won in 2021, the nannies were part of the team picture," Uthappa said.

“The sense of security and inclusiveness that the players who aren’t in the playing XI had made it a great atmosphere. At no point, I felt left out. It is not easy to sit out for 12 games, especially after you have played 195 matches already," he added.

Chiming in, Suresh Raina, one of CSK legends, quipped how the players were continuously pampered. “They (CSK) give a lot of bonuses, too. You always feel like doing something special for them; you felt like a pampered kid," he said.

