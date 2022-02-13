Chennai Super Kings, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by CSK on Day 2

>CSK IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Chennai Super Kings bought six players on Saturday when the Day 1 of IPL 2022 mega auction was held. Barring just one player, the remaining five all represented them last season with bowler Tushar Deshpande being the fresh addition.

They went all out for allrounder Deepak Chahar who was purchased for an astronomical Rs 14 crore after a fierce bidding war. They have spent Rs 69.55 crore from their available Rs 90 crore in retaining and buying 10 players so far.

They are left with Rs 20.45 crore to fill the remaining 15 vacant spots.

Here’s how CSK spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction

>Players Bought on Day 1

Dwayne Bravo – Rs 4.4 crore Robin Uthappa – Rs 2 crore Ambati Rayudu – Rs 6.75 crore Deepak Chahar – Rs 14 crore KM Asif – Rs 20 lakh Tushar Deshpande – Rs 20 lakh

>Here are the players bought by CSK on Day 2:

Shivam Dube - Rs 4 crore Maheesh Theekshana - Rs 70 lakh

