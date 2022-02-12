IPL Auction 2022

Chennai Super Kings Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by CSK on Day 1

Dwayne Bravo was released by CSK ahead of auction. (PTI Image)

Chennai Super Kings Full Players List IPL Mega Auction Day 1: Here's the full list of batters, bowlers and allrounders bought by CSK on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 12, 2022, 15:37 IST

>CSK Players List: Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings retained four players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. From their total purse of Rs 90 crore, CSK spent Rs 42 crore on retaining Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

So the CSK entered IPL 2022 auction with a total purse of Rs 48 crore. Each franchise can have a squad of maximum 25 players so the defending champions were left with 21 open slots to fill of which seven could be overseas stars.

Here’s how CSK spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

>Players Retained:

  1. Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore)
  2. MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore)
  3. Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore)
  4. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

>Players Bought on Day 1

  1. Dwayne Bravo – 4.4 crore
  2. Robin Uthappa – 2 crore

first published: February 12, 2022, 15:37 IST