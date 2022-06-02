'He Gave me an Indication, Then I was successful': Young CSK Spinner Reveals How Dhoni Helped Him Improve his Length

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an underwhelming season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. A stray of losses, a mid-season captaincy change and an early exit from the tournament – the team went through several ups and downs. However, a bunch of youngsters were fortunate enough to showcase their talent in the tournament, that too, under the leadership of legendary MS Dhoni.

Once Dhoni took over leadership duties from Ravindra Jadeja, the likes of Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana and Prashant Solanki began to hog the limelight. Each of them stepped up on different occasions and justified their selection with their impressive performances.

Meanwhile, Prashant, the leg-spinner who made his debut on May 15 against Gujarat Titans, explained how a piece of instruction from Dhoni helped him improve his game. He returned wicketless in his debut game at Wankhede Stadium but registered the figures of 2/20 in the following fixture against the Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Sportskeeda, Solanki revealed the instructions received by skipper Dhoni to mount pressure on the opposition.

“Mahi bhai keeps things very simple. Whether you’re bowling leg-spin, googly or top-spin, if you’re not giving runs, you are bowling well. He had given us instructions that we have to bowl dot balls because that’s what creates pressure in T20 cricket," Solanki told SportsKeeda.

“In the second game, I came in to bowl a bit late because we didn’t have a big total and he was shuffling the bowlers around. I was hit for a six off my first ball. Then he (Dhoni) gave me an indication that I have to pull my length back and keep it a little shorter. Let him play strokes on the bigger end. Then I was successful."

“He (Hetmyer) hit me for a boundary and then Mahi bhai indicated me once again to use the bigger side of the ground. I bowled the top spinner on his legs and he miscued it and was out on deep mid-wicket," he added.

Advertisement

Solanki was roped in by CSK for an amount of Rs 1.2 cr at the mega auctions earlier this year. Last season, he was associated with the franchise as a net bowler.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here