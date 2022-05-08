Chennai Super Kings Squad Against Delhi Capitals: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 55

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are virtually out of the playoff race and will now look to finish the current season of IPL on a high note. The mid-season captaincy change brought some hope for the Chennai fans as MS Dhoni and co. defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring match on May 1.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

However, the Yellow Army could not carry the momentum in their next outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. After opting to bowl first, Chennai did well to limit RCB’s run rate in the middle overs. However, Dinesh Karthik displayed some impressive power-hitting to propel Bangalore’s total to 173.

In reply, Chennai got off to a good start with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Convoy forging yet another 50- run opening stand. However, after the fall of Gaikwad in the seventh over, Chennai lost a wicket in regular intervals and was eventually restricted to 160, suffering a 13-run defeat.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, come into the match with an impressive victory against SRH in their last outing. Backed by David Warner’s unbeaten 92 and Rovman Powell’s quick-fire 67, Delhi put up a mammoth 207 runs on the board. Hyderabad was restricted to 186 at the end and Delhi got much-needed two points to keep its hope of playoff qualification alive.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Squads:

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings squad for 2022 IPL: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma.

Delhi Capitals Squad for 2022 IPL: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here