Chennai Super Kings Squad Against Gujarat Titans: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 62

Chennai Super Kings Squad, Gujarat Titans Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Sunday’s (May 15) IPL 2022 Match 62: Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs but skipper Hardik Pandya will want to keep their terrific momentum alive as the league leaders are set to take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The match between Chennai and Gujarat will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Chennai have already been eliminated from the IPL 2022 playoffs race. But skipper MS Dhoni will be desperate to finish their IPL journey on a positive note. Chennai come into the fixture after enduring a humiliating five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last encounter.

Batting first, Chennai were bundled out for a mere total of 97 in 16 overs. Skipper MS Dhoni (36 not out off 33 balls) turned out to be the highest scorer for Chennai. During their chase, Mumbai seemed to be under immense pressure as they were reeling at 33/4 at one point. But eventually, the five-time champions managed to reach the target with 31 balls remaining.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible Starting XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans squad

Chennai Super Kings squad for 2022 IPL: MS Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

Gujarat Titans squad for 2022 IPL: Hardik Pandya (captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat SIngh, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan

