Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The finalists of the last season, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will kickstart IPL 2022 on March 26, Saturday. Both KKR and CSK went with similar strategies in the mega auction as they made bids to acquire back the services of their players from the previous season.

The two teams are witnessing a big change in their leadership groups. KKR has trusted Shreyas Iyer while MS Dhoni has handed the responsibility of CSK to Ravindra Jadeja. The Super Kings will be missing the services of Moeen Ali for the season opener but Ruturaj Gaikwad has recovered on time to play the game.

Gaikwad will be accompanied by a new partner, Devon Conway at the top as the Super Kings while they have players like Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, and Robin Uthappa in the middle.

Kolkata Knight Riders are also expected to experiment with their playing XI. The team can open the innings with Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane. This means that Nitish Rana will go back to the middle-order as Shreyas Iyer will be playing at number three.

When will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) start?

The first IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on March 26, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk)

CSK vs KKR IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings: Shivam Mavi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tim Southee, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell

