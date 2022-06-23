Home » Cricket Home » News » Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings Live Streaming

Updated: January 20, 1970, 09:29 IST

The sixth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is set to kick off today as defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies will take on Nellai Royal Kings in the opening game of the tournament. The inaugural match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is scheduled to be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The final match of this season’s Tamil Nadu Premier League is slated to be played on July 31 in Coimbatore.

Chepauk Super Gilles are also the most successful side of the Tamil Nadu Premier League with three titles in their kitty. Salem Spartans (Tuti Patriots) and Siechem Madurai Panthers have managed to win the championship one time each.

In the last season’s final match, Chepauk managed to secure an eight-wicket victory against Ruby Trichy Warriors to clinch a record third Tamil Nadu Premier League title.

Ahead of today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) and Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) will be played?

The 1st Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings will take place on June 23, Thursday.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) be played?

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) begin?

The match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings will begin at 7:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) match?

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) match?

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) vs Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) Possible Starting XI:

Chepauk Super Gillies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kaushik Gandhi (captain), N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper), S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, R Rai Kishore, Jaganath Srinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, R Alexander

Nellai Royal Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Vikram Jangid, Pradosh Paul, Baba Indrajith (captain and wicketkeeper), G Ajitesh, M Shajahan, Baba Aparajith, Sri Neranjan, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran, Akash Dev Kumar

