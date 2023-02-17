Chetan Sharma Resigns as BCCI Chief Selector Amid Sting Op Row

Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has stepped down from his post of chairman of the BCCI’s selection committee. As reported by ANI, the chief selector has sent his resignation to board secretary Jay Shah who has accepted it.

“Yes, Chetan has submitted his resignation and the same has been accepted by the board," a source close to developments told News18 CricketNext.

Chetan Sharma had engaged in ‘loose talk’ in the sting video made public by a TV channel earlier this week. While the Indian cricket board was still trying to get to bottom of the matter and understand what was said, Chetan had already made up his mind to put in his papers.

In the video, the former India cricketer spoke loosely about the Virat Kohli captaincy episode, and the future captaincy plans of Indian cricket and also touched upon the injury concerns in the squad.

“Those were loose statements made by someone sitting in a position of power. The resignation is a clear admission of guilt. The board hadn’t asked for his resignation. He himself, in a way admitting guilt for what had transpired, submitted his papers," a senior official told CricketNext.

No chairman to pick the squad for the remaining two Tests vs Australia

This now leaves the Indian cricket team without a chairman of the selection committee midway through the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia. The selection panel had announced the squad for the first two Tests and was going to pick for the remainder of the series.

S Sharath, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Shiv Sunder Das are the other four selectors in the five-member committee which was chaired by outgoing Chetan.

“A decision with regard to the ongoing series and selection matters will be taken soon. But cricket will not be affected, that is for sure. It remains the priority," added the official.

India are currently playing the four-Test series vs Australia and the second Test is underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. India registered a thumping win in the series opener and action from Delhi will shift to Indore for the third Test before the final match of the series takes place in Ahmedabad.

It’s a very crucial series for India as a World Test Championship final berth is on the line. If India manage to win three Tests, they will set up a final date with Australia later this year.

