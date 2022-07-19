Cheteshwar Pujara Named Sussex Interim Captain For Middlesex Clash

Team India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was named interim captain of Sussex for their clash against Middlesex in the County Championship match. Sussex skipper Tom Haines sustained an injury during the clash against Leicestershire last week and has been ruled for around 5-6 weeks.

Pujara was going through a lean patch with the bat before his stint with Sussex and was dropped from India’s squad for the Sri Lanka Tests. However, the talisman slammed four centuries in five matches, he converted two of them into double tons while playing for Sussex. He amassed 720 runs in five matches, with scores of 6, 201 not out, 109, 12, 203, 16, 170* and 3 to get a place in India’s squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

After completion of the Edgbaston Test, Pujara rejoined Sussex for the clash against Leicestershire where he scored 46 runs to take his Lancashire .run-tally to 766 in six matches. Now he has been appointed as the captain for the clash against Middlesex.

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said that Pujara has been the natural leader in the side and was keen to take up the responsibility after Haines sustained the injury.

“Puj was very keen to step up in the absence of Tom, he sees the potential in this side and has been a natural leader ever since he joined," said Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury.

Pujara was preferred as captain over the regular vice-captain Steve Finn as Salisbury said that the decision was taken to give the pacer freedom to lead the bowling attack.

“Finny did a brilliant job for us after Tom was injured and will remain the senior figure among our bowlers. By having a batter take up the role it means Finn can focus on leading our attack. Puj is a vastly experienced and quality person who I know will do a fantastic job," he said.

The 34-year-old Indian batter has a rich experience of leading a team in domestic cricket as he has led Saurashtra, Rest of India, West Zone, India A and B team in the past.

