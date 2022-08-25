Cheteshwar Pujara Picks His Favourite Athlete; No, It's Not a Cricketer

Ace India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has been in a rich vein of form in the English County Cricket. After putting in some scintillating performances for Sussex on the cricketing pitch, Pujara has taken the field on Twitter engaging in a question and answer session with his fans.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara’s Assessment Of Pakistan’s Ace T20 Batter During Twitter AMA Wins Hearts

Pujara answered a slew of questions, ranging from his favourite memory to his plans after cricket. Out of a plethora of interesting questions, one specific query that stood out was when Pujara was asked who his favourite athlete was across all sports. The 34-year-old revealed that his favourite athlete was Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic.

Advertisement

Fans were overwhelmed by Pujara’s answer and responded with some amazing tweets.

“I knew you are a real one! My favourite Test batsman knows who the tennis GOAT is" said one fan.

Another fan appreciated Pujara and termed his choice as an “Elite Pick".

One user wrote, “Defensive aspect is a core (part) of your game. No wonder Djokovic is your favourite"

Advertisement

“Bravo Pujji! One of the most mentally strong cricketers appreciating the tennis mental giant", wrote another user.

Advertisement

Notably, Pujara has been a big fan of the Serbian tennis ace. He posted a congratulatory message for Djokovic after the Serb won his 7th Wimbledon title in July. “The Champion does it again," Pujara wrote in his message. The two athletes have a similar approach to their game, preferring to grind it out and emerge victorious in difficult situations.

Cheteshwar Pujara has enjoyed a purple patch in the English County, displaying his batting prowess in both Tests and ODIs. He has singlehandedly won matches for the Sussex side and was also named as their interim skipper, earlier this month. As things stand, the veteran batter is also the second-highest run-scorer in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Winning This Tournament Is ‘One of His Goals’ For the Future

The 34-year-old has obliterated bowling attacks in the Royal Cup to the surprise of many, who have only seen him toiling away while soldering an innings together with his supreme resilience. He has amassed 614 runs in eight innings with an impeccable average of 102.33. His strike rate, not very common to his usual standards has been an impressive 116.28. Pujara has already smashed three centuries and two half-centuries with his most recent ton coming only in 75 deliveries.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here