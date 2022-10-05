Cheteshwar Pujara Shares Picture of 'Jalebi Fafra' As Indian Cricketers Wish Fans 'Happy Dussehra'

Indian cricketers wished their fans on the occasion of Dussehra. A number of them including the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul wished their fans while Pujara shared a picture of fafra and jalebi. For the very first time in two years, the country is celebrating the festival especially after the muted celebrations for last couple of years due to Covid-19. Here are some of the best wishes.

Meanwhile speaking about Virat Kohli, the former India captain was rested for the third T20I against South Africa and he flew straight to Mumbai from Guwahati. Furthermore, India won the three match T20I series, but lost the final match by 49 runs. Rilee Rossouw’s stroke-filled 100 not out off 48 balls set up a morale boosting 49-run win for South Africa in the inconsequential third T20 International here on Tuesday as concerns around a faltering Indian bowling attack grew ahead of the T20 World Cup.

