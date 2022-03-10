Cheteshwar Pujara Signs County Deal With Sussex, To Team Up With Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan

After getting dropped from the Sri Lanka Tests at home, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara signed a contract with Sussex to play at the English County championship and the Royal London one-day tournament. He will replace Australia batter Travis Head who pulled out citing increased international commitments and is also expecting his first child.

Sussex confirmed the development on Thursday through an official statement. Expressing his excitement over the upcoming county stint, Pujara said it’s an honour for him to be a part of the club.

“I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I do look forward to joining up with the Sussex family soon and be a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club’s success," Pujara was quoted as saying.

“We are delighted to welcome such an experienced international top order batter to the squad and look forward to his contribution both with the bat and in helping our younger top order batters continue their development in first class cricket," the statement read further.

At the same time, Sussex have also roped in Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan who will arrive in London following the ongoing Test series against Australia at home. He is expected to arrive for the second round of the Championship staring on 14th April.

Young Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has also joined the club for the upcoming season.

“I am delighted to be joining Sussex for the T20 Blast and the County Championship. The opportunity to play in England with a young and talented Sussex squad is something I am really looking forward to," he said.

Club’s performance director Keith Greenfield said, “Considering the constantly changing schedules of overseas players and tours, the quality of international players we have secured to represent the club across all formats is very exciting for all involved."

