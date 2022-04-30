Cheteshwar Pujara Slams Another Double Century For Sussex; Partnership With Mohammad Rizwan Grabs Attention

Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his second double century for Sussex on Saturday in the clash against Durham at County Ground, Hove. Pujara, who has been in great form in his ongoing stint in County cricket, scored 203 runs off 334 balls to take his team to 538 in reply to Durham’s 223 in the first innings. Pujara’s majestic knock helped Sussex to take a massive 315-run lead after the first innings.

Pujara, who missed Sussex’s opening fixture of the season against Nottinghamshire, had already made up for lost time with scores of 201 not out and 109 away to Derbyshire and Worcestershire respectively in the last couple of matches. His marathon knock on Saturday was laced with 24 boundaries.

However, it was the partnership between him and Mohammad Rizwan which grabbed the limelight. The duo shared a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket. Rizwan scored 79 runs off 145 balls to give ample support to Pujara.

The fans on Twitter were delighted to watch the two talented players of India and Pakistan batting together.

India cut bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan after attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that authorities blamed on Pakistani militants and the teams now only play each other in multi-nation events.

The South Asian rivals have not faced each other in a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India in 2012/13 for a set of one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches during a brief thaw in relations. Pakistan’s stars also do not play in the Indian Premier League, the world’s most high-profile Twenty20 competition, which is currently taking place in India.

Sussex signed Pujara as a replacement for Travis Head last month after the Australian asked to be released from his contract due to increased international commitments. The 34-year-old Indian batsman has scored 6,713 Test runs in 95 Tests at an average of nearly 44.

Rizwan, 29, averages nearly 43 in Test cricket and an eye-catching 50 in the T20 format.

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said: “I am extremely excited to be able to bring in players of Rizwan and Pujara’s quality into the side.

“Not only are they absolute world-class cricketers that will boost our performances on the pitch, but to have them around the boys and in the dressing room can only be a positive."

After poor outings in the past two years, Pujara was dropped from Team India following the series in South Africa earlier this year. Alongside him, Ajinkya Rahane also lost his place on the Test side, while he is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Pujara was not included in India’s Test squad for a two-match Test series at home against Sri Lanka which they won 2-0. He was also downgraded from the BCCI contracts from A to B as well. Meanwhile, a successful county stint might help him get back on the selector’s radar in future. In his absence, Team India tried Hanuma Vihari at number 3 where he impressed many with his solid technique.

(With Agency Inputs)

