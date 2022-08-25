Cheteshwar Pujara's Assessment Of Pakistan's Ace T20 Batter During Twitter AMA Wins Hearts

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has thrilled his fans with his awesome batting in the current county championships. Especially the naysayers who thought that the Saurashtra batter will never amount to anything in ODI cricket. Well, he finally proved them wrong as he came out all guns blazing in the Royal London ODI series as he turned up for Sussex.

Playing for the county side, he ended up being the second-most highest run-getter, accounting for 1094 runs in 13 innings at an average of 109.40. This included three centuries- 132 off 90 balls against Middlesex, 107 against Warwickshire and 174 against Sussex.

Furthermore, the Saurashtra batter decided to do a fun Twitter AMA where his fans fired away a number of questions. In one such incident, Pujara was asked how was his experience playing with Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan. “What did you feel when you played with Mohammad Rizwan in county?," ask one Twitter user.

“I enjoyed my time with him, he is a very nice guy and a talented cricketer," replied Pujara.

After getting dropped from the Sri Lanka Tests at home, Pujara signed a contract with Sussex to play at the English County championship and the Royal London one-day tournament. He replaced Australia batter Travis Head who pulled out citing increased international commitments while expecting his first child.

At the same time, Sussex had also roped in Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan who arrived in London following the ongoing Test series against Australia at home.

