Cheteswar Pujara 'Pleased' After Scoring a Career-Best 174, Lauds Sussex's Massive Win Over Surrey

Cheteshwar Pujara is having a great time in England, playing domestic cricket for Sussex. After some commendable outings in the County Championship, Pujara is now making noise with his heroics in the One Day Cup as well. Majorly known for his specialty in the longest format of the game, the 34-year-old batter is scoring centuries in the fifty-over format on English soil.

On Sunday, Pujara smashed a second consecutive hundred as Sussex posted a mammoth 378 for 6 against Surrey in the Royal London Cup One Day Championship. He scored 174 off 131 balls, including 20 fours and five sixes, which turned out to be his career-best in the List A games.

ALSO READ | ‘Har Ghar Mein Tiranga, Har Dil Mein Tiranga’: Hardik, Dhawan, Iyer & Others Wish on 76th Independence Day

Advertisement

Pujara, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Tom Haines, hit a six each off pacers Matt Dunn, Conor McKerr and Ryan Patel. He then went after the spinners, smashing a maximum each against the likes of Amar Virdi and Yousef Majid. The 34-year-old added 205 runs for the third wicket with Tom Clark to bail his team out of danger.

While Clark fell on 104, Pujara continued to hold one end tight and helped Sussex post 378/6 in 50 overs. In reply, Surrey batters Ryan Patel (65) and Tom Lawes (57) scored half-centuries. However, their efforts went in vain the team was bundled out for 162.

Following a massive 216-run win, Pujara took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from the face-off. He wrote, “Pleased to contribute to the team’s win tonight. Great play by the entire team @SussexCCC. We move onto the next one on a high note #SharkAttack"

Advertisement

Pujara is coming off a sensational stint in the County Championship Division Two, where he was the second-highest run-getter with 1094 runs in 13 innings at an average of 109.40. He registered a total of five 100+ scores, including included three double-hundreds.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here