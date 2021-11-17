‘Chin Up Guys’-Wasim Jaffer Cheers India, New Zealand With Hilarious Bollywood Meme

After a disappointing campaign at the just-concluded T20 World Cup 2021, Team India will host New Zealand in a three-match T20I series followed by two-match Test series. The home series will also mark a new era in Indian cricket as it begins under a new leadership group consisting of skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid. The home series will kickstart with a three-match T20I series that begins on Wednesday, November 17, and the first match will be played in Jaipur.

Ahead of the first T20I encounter of the bilateral series, former India international Wasim Jaffer shared a positive post, albeit in his cheeky style. Jaffer, famous for sharing hilarious memes on the happenings in the cricket world, posted a photo that shows upcoming ICC events starting from 2024 to 2031. While that was the positive message for India and New Zealand, his cheeky best was the Bollywood inspired meme in the bottom half of the post. It has a scene from the Hindi film ‘Ishq’ which shows actors Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and a famous dialogue of the movie emblazoned on it. Jaffer hilariously changed it to suggest that ICC Trophies are like buses and trains, even if you lose one there are plenty ahead.

Advertisement

“Chin up guys lots of ICC events coming," the Punjab Kings batting coach captioned along with the photo post earlier on Wednesday.

See it here:

Both national teams are set to play their first international series after the T20 World Cup didn’t go as planned for them. India were disappointingly eliminated from the showpiece event, with the Blackcaps drilling the final nail in their coffin in a Super 12 encounter. Whereas, World Test champions New Zealand reached the final of the World Cup but lost to trans-Tasman rivals Australia on November 14.

Reiterating Jaffer’s positive vibe, both sides will once again get a chance in the eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in October and November 2022 in Australia.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here