'Chinsurah Express' Titas Sadhu's Mother Eagerly Waiting for Her Champion Daughter at Home

The Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final was completely dominated by the Indian bowlers. The trio of Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi picked up 2 wickets apiece, mauling the England batters inside out. Considered one of the firm favourites in the tournament, England succumbed to a 7-wicket defeat after getting bundled out for a mere 68.

Sadhu stole the show with her scintillating figures of 6 for 2 in 4 overs. She bagged the Player of the Match award for her exception economy rate and became the first-ever cricketer from Bengal to bag the prestigious award in an ICC World Cup final.

Sadhu’s glory sent the people across West Bengal into a frenzy. At the same time, her family too was elated as their daughter played a huge role in winning the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which was the first-ever ICC trophy won by any Indian women’s team.

Undoubtedly, Titas’s mother Bhramar Mallik was happy with her daughter’s success. Speaking with News18, she said, “Titas has been away from home for almost 9 months. She was trained hard for so long. Now, I am only thinking about when she will return home. How soon can I get to see my daughter again?’

Bhramar congratulated not only her daughter but the entire Indian team. Proud mother praised all the girls’ performance in the big final. Despite being busy with the family business, she has no dearth of passion for her daughter’s game.

“Whenever Titas plays, we are very excited to see her. How much she can give her best. But not just Titas, every girl’s performance was worth watching. It was clear from the beginning of the game what the result was going to be," Bhramar said.

“I’ve seen these kids over and over again for the last nine months. They’ve impressed me every time I’ve met them. The energy level of each and every one of them was palpable. Everyone was on target. They played beautifully. And all of them showed a great ‘team effort’, which was beyond everything," she added.

As a mother, Bhramar’s only message to her daughter is to keep giving her best no matter what obstacle she faces in her life.

“I will tell her what I tell her every day. It’s a road… a journey but not a destination. Whatever you want to do, go ahead and try your best. The journey has just starter, she needs to play better.

“Gender inequality is still very prominent in our country. So, let her proceed in her expedition in such a way that she does not lag behind a successful man in the same field. We are so emotional about every game she plays. However, this time everything was much more special. I want to see my daughter keep moving forward in the future," the mother concluded.

