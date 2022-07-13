"Chiru, Kaise Hai Tu?": How Virat Kohli Reacted After Meeting U-15 Teammate After 6 Years

Virat Kohli may have attained the pinnacles of success in his international career but for his old friends, he is still the young lad from Delhi. Kohli’s former U-15 teammate Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Tuesday, posted pictures of his recent meeting with the star Indian batter and wrote about the bond they shared when they were roommates. Ravi Teja, who plays for Meghalaya in the domestic circuit, met Kohli in London after six long years. “Met him after 6 yrs after IPL in the UK and 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu?" wrote Ravi Teja in the caption before going on to reveal an interesting story about their nickname.

Ravi narrated that Kohli was his roommate during their India U-15 days and had nicknamed him “Chiru" because of his fondness for Telugu actor Chiranjeevi. “U-15 days, we were roommates and I used to watch Chiranjeevi’s songs on tv and he danced to them and from then on, Chiru was the nickname we gave each other. It was great seeing you Chiru," he wrote sharing the photos with Kohli.

Advertisement

Though Ravi Teja could not earn an India cap, he has had an impressive career in the domestic circuit. The Andhra Pradesh- born cricketer had appeared in 78 first-class and 86 List A games amassing nearly 8,000 runs. He was also part of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the IPL.

Meanwhile, Kohli had to miss out on the first ODI against England at the Oval due to a groin injury. His availability in the second ODI also remains under suspicion and Kohli is unlikely to feature in the playing eleven. An official confirmation, however, is still awaited from the Indian camp.

ALSO READ: ‘You Cannot Just Drop Him Straightaway Because…’: Former India Pacer on Virat Kohli’s Struggle with the Bat

The Indian cricket team kicked off their ODI campaign with an empathic over the hosts, England. Leading the charge of the Indian bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a 6-wicket haul to limit England to 110 in 25.2 overs.

Advertisement

Banking on a 114-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 58) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out off 54), the visitors chased the total down in 18.4 overs to register a 1-0 lead in the three matches ODI series.

The second ODI is set to be played at the Lord’s on July 14.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here