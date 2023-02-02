Chloe Tryon, Bowlers Help South Africa Women Outclass India Women to Clinch Tri-Series

Chloe Tryon scored an unbeaten 57 runs to help South Africa women beat India women by 5 wickets in the final of T20I Tri-series. The two teams, which managed to outclass West Indies to reach the final, played competitive cricket in the summit clash but Tryon’s innings turned out to be the big difference between the two sides. In a low-scoring thriller, South Africa chased down the 110-run target in 18 overs to outclass India ahead of the 2023 T20 World Cup.

It was an underwhelming batting performance from India as they managed to score 109 for 4 on a slow track. It was not an ideal performance from the visiting batters despite the tough conditions as they struggled to get going throughout the innings. Harleen Deol was the top-scorer for India with a 46-run knock but she took 56 balls to score that which also pulled India down somehow.

India Women vs South Africa Women Tri-series Final Highlights

After winning the toss, India lost their start opener Smriti Mandhana for a duck which put South Africa on the top right from start. Harmanpreet Kaur (21) was also back in the dug-out just when she was getting set, Deol’s effort was a below-par one as she played a huge number of dot balls which increased the pressure on Deepti Sharma (16 not out off 14 balls), who also couldn’t do much of the heavy-lifting.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/16 in 4 overs) was brilliant in the Powerplay as a frustrated Mandhana was bowled having failed to open her account in previous seven deliveries. She charged down the track and played all over a delivery that disturbed the leg stump.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers put up a strong fight as the spin trio of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismantled the African top-order with just 21 runs on the board. Renuka Thakur also claimed the crucial wicket of skipper Sune Luus for 12 to keep India’s hopes alive but Tryon was just too good on Thursday.

During her unbeaten 32-ball stay, she struck 6 fours and two sixes and managed a strike rate of 178.12. She was the only player in the match to end up with a strike rate over 120 in the series final.

She sealed the victory for South Africa with a magnificent six against Sneh Rana. It’s a big confidence booster for South Africa ahead of upcoming T20 World Cup.

