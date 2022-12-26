‘Chopped and Changed’: Chris Gayle's Blunt Take On Punjab Kings' Ex-coach Anil Kumble

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle might have enjoyed a sensational run in the Indian Premier League but the destructive batter’s stint in the competition came to a premature end while representing Punjab Kings. Gayle played his last IPL match in September 2021 under the coaching of Anil Kumble. Gayle, who was an expert for the host broadcaster during the IPL 2023 auction, recently reunited with Kumble during a show. And the Caribbean cricketer, while recalling his association with Kumble, took a sly dig at the former India skipper.

“I might be on the unlucky side, or should I say… (looks at Kumble) what should I say? I have been on the unlucky side a few times. Anil is not there now. He was a part of it but he chopped and changed me, that is a reason why he is sitting next to me now. They chopped and changed him. You know what I am saying? Hopefully, it can be a better cause this time around," Gayle said.

However, the hilarious conversation did not stop there. Kumble, while replying to Gayle, jokingly said, “Both of us are on the same page." The Punjab-based franchise had severed ties with Kumble earlier this year.

Kumble was a part of the Punjab team management in three IPL seasons. He was appointed as the head coach and director of operations by the franchise in 2020. Punjab, under Kumble, won 19 and lost 23 games in three IPL seasons.

Gayle, on the other hand, used to bat at No. 3 while Kumble handled the coaching duties of the Punjab franchise. Needless to say, the move did not work much in favour of Gayle. The 43-year-old could only manage to score 193 runs in IPL 2021. Moreover, he was not even a part of the playing XI in all the matches for Punjab in the 2021 season. In his last IPL season, Gayle played only 10 matches for Punjab. Overall, Gayle played for Punjab in four seasons.

Coming back to the IPL 2023 mini auction, Punjab roped in English all-rounder Sam Curran for Rs 18.5 crore. Curran became the most expensive player in the history of IPL. Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab in the next IPL season.

