Chris Gayle Turns 43: Why is West Indies Cricketer Called Universe Boss? Why was he not part of IPL 2022?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHRIS GAYLE: Chris Gayle captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his fearless brand of batting. Before T20 cricket came about, Gayle showcased how to blunt bowling attacks with his clinical stroke play. The 42-year-old has featured regularly in the Indian Premier League for more than a decade now.

The Jamaican was the first batsman in the world to score 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Out of those 14,000 runs, 4965 runs have come in the IPL at a blistering strike rate of 149. Gayle has received more love and support in the IPL than some of the Indian stars, such has been his dominance in the cash rich league. On the eve of his 43rd birthday, let us take a look at Gayle’s popular nickname and his future in the IPL.

The Universe Boss

The swashbuckling batter has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. He has cultivated a huge fan base with his flamboyant personality. Gayle lives his life king-size and his game mirrors his bold demeanour. Due to these factors, he is referred to as ‘The Universe Boss’.

The interesting thing is that Chris Gayle takes that title very seriously. For the past few years, Gayle has even played with a bat that features a sticker of ‘The Boss’.

The Indian Premier league

Gayle received a rousing reception from teammates after West Indies’ last game at the 2021 T20 World Cup. Many fans and pundits felt that Gayle would soon announce his retirement from all forms of cricket. However, that is not the case and Gayle has dismissed all speculations of his retirement.

So fans were surprised when Gayle withdrew from this year’s IPL. While speaking to the Mirror in May, Gayle revealed that he opted out of the IPL since he wasn’t treated properly.

“For the last couple of years, the way the IPL went about, I felt like I wasn’t treated properly," Gayle was quoted as saying. But he has vowed to return in the IPL next year and enthral his fans. It remains to be seen if Gayle will find a spot in any of the teams in 2023.

