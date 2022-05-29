Chris Lynn's Massive Six in T20 Blast Lands in Resident's Backyard | WATCH

Australia’s Chris Lynn not only sports big muscles but also use it to the full while batting. Like this neighborhood in Durham found out. Lynn, who was playing for Northamptonshire Steelbacks in Natwest T20 Blast, smacked a huge six as he went on to send the Durham bowlers on a leather hunt. Such huge was the hit that it crossed the stadium and the ball landed at a nearby resident’s s backyard.

Later they also shared the footage of their CCTV cameras which clearly showed the ball approaching their garden.

Lynn stitched a 149-run opening stand with partner Ben Curran (71) as the duo smacked Durham bowlers to the cleaners helping Steelbacks pile up a massive 223 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

The Brisbane-born batter plundered eight sixes during his blazing knock, including one that landed in the backyard of a house adjacent to the Wantage Road ground in England’s midlands.

In the match, Durham fell 31 runs short as Northamptonshire registered their first win in the North Group. Opening batter Graham Clark (54) was the top scorer for his side.

Meanwhile in the same game Durham skipper suffered a dislocation of shoulder while batting and had to retire hurt after a 7-ball 21. 224 was going to be a massive chase and Durham fell 31 runs short of it. Northants bowlers Freddie Heldreich, Matt Kelly and skipper Josh Kobb kept the Durham batters in check and left behind the hammering against Warwickshire in the last game. In the other game, Lancashire featuring the likes of Liam Livingstone and Tim David played out a thrilling draw against Yorkshire and the lack of super-over decider meant that the two teams shared the points.

