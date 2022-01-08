Christchurch Weather Update, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Weather Forecast for today’s NZ vs BAN Test

New Zealand will hope to avenge their loss in the first Test as they lock horns with Bangladesh in the second and last Test match. After Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, it is now the turn of Hagley Oval to host the Asian nation. The first Test saw a poor performance by the New Zealand batter as the team recorded their first Test defeat against Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Kiwi could score only 328 and 169 runs across two batting innings. It won’t be wrong to say that the host dearly missed their skipper Kane Williamson. The responsibility now falls on the players like Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, and Henry Nicholls to take the team through in the second Test.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after hammering New Zealand. The visitors will be eager to win the second Test to secure a historic win against New Zealand in their own backyard. The team showed great character in the first Test and they need to replicate the same on Sunday as well.

Advertisement

>Weather report

Fans can expect a full game between New Zealand and Bangladesh as the weather is clear for the second Test match. The forecast for January 9, Sunday suggests mostly cloudy weather conditions. The temperature will hover in the range from 19 degrees celsius to 26 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 50 percent while the wind speed is likely to be 11 km/h. The chances of rain interrupting the match are just ten percent.

>New Zealand (NZ) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs:

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here