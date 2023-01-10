'Christmas Was Not the Same': Shane Warne's Daughter Shares Emotional Video

Brooke Warne, the eldest daughter of late Australian great Shane Warne, expressed how difficult it was to spend Christmas and the New Year without him. Brooke conveyed that the family had to suffer an excruciatingly painful Christmas in absence of Warne. Brooke recently shared a heart-breaking video on social media in which she talked about the emotional and tough time for the family. In the video, Brooke also explained the reason behind her absence from social media, reported DailyMail. She thanked the supporters for demanding for a push to honour Warne at the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

“Christmas Eve was not the same, we usually be spending Christmas Eve with Dad this year. It has been really weird without him by our side because this is when he would be getting back from working, doing the Dunhill [golf tournament], being in the UK, he is always here over summertime. He is always here to be commentating on the cricket, he is always here to bring us around an icy pole, you know, do doing little dad things in summertime coming to the beach with us…all those things he loved to do," Brooke can be heard saying in the video.

Brooke also revealed that the tributes that everyone paid to Warne were ‘incredibly touching’ but admitted that it was quite tough to control her emotions after witnessing such a heart-warming gesture.

The World Cup-winning cricketer was found dead in his resort room in Thailand on March 4 last year. Warne is survived by his three children- Brooke, Summer and Jackson.

Shane Warne, 52, was initially suspected to have died of a heart attack. The autopsy report, however, later revealed that his death was caused by natural causes. Warne was found unresponsive at the Thai villa where he was holidaying with his friends.

Shane Warne was recently honoured at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa this year.

Shane Warne, the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket, was one of the finest spinners ever to grace the field. Warne finished his Test career after picking up 708 wickets in 145 matches. In ODIs, Warne had 293 wickets under his belt.

