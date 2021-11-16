‘Circumstances Were Out of Our Control’: SRH Assistant Coach Explains Why David Warner Was Dropped in IPL 2021

Brad Haddin, the assistant coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, recently spoke about SRH’s decision to drop ace Australian opener David Warner from their playing XI midway during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner, who was also sacked from SRH’s captaincy midseason before getting benched for his lacklustre performance, was awarded player of the tournament award in the just concluded 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for his spectacular show.

“I tell you what it was not a cricket decision that he was not playing for SunRisers Hyderabad. I think the one thing you have to realise with David is that he was not out of form, he was out of match practice. They had a long break, he did not go to Bangladesh or West Indies. But he turned up in really good headspace. He was hitting the ball well, circumstances were out of our control, even the coaching staff," said Haddin on the Grade Cricketers Podcast.

“But it was not because he was out of form. All he needed was some match time, he was hitting the ball well. He just needed to spend some time in the middle to get the rhythm again. As the tournament went on, you have seen his class. He got a bit of rhythm back into his game and he was good to watch," he added.

The stylish left-handed batter amassed 289 runs in seven games in the marquee ICC event at an impressive average of 48.17 and a healthy strike rate of 146.70. He also played a crucial 53-run knock in the final of the showpiece event and helped his side in registering a comfortable eight-wicket win over New Zealand.

Warner played eight matches in IPL 2021 for SRH and scored 195 runs with the help of two fifties. The Southpaw’s average in the said tournament was 24.37 and he had a below-par strike rate of 107.73 in the event.

