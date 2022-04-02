CK vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Coimbra Knights and Friendship CC: Coimbra Knights and Friendship CC meet in ECS T10 Portugal 2022 on Saturday. The match will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal.

Coimbra Knights and Friendship CC will look to start their campaign in the tournament on a promising note. The two teams are coming after a poor run last year as they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Knights have made some key changes to their squad with the inclusion of young players. Pedro Madeira, Ranjit Narayan, and Lovey Saini are the experienced players in the team. Speaking of Friendship CC, the team has built a strong squad on paper with a perfect blend of youth and experience. They are a batting-heavy side with players like Mohammad Asad and Md Abdul Motin in their ranks.

Ahead of the match between Coimbra Knights and Friendship CC; here is everything you need to know:

CK vs FRD Telecast

Coimbra Knights vs Friendship CC game will not be telecast in India

CK vs FRD Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CK vs FRD Match Details

The match will be conducted at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 1:00 P IST on April 02, Saturday.

CK vs FRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Lovey Saini

Vice-Captain - Ranjit Narayan

Suggested Playing XI for CK vs FRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kuldeep Gholiya, Mizu Rahman

Batters: Pedro Madeira, Md Abdul Motin, Lovey Saini

All-rounders: Andrew Winter, Ranjit Narayan, Mohammad Asad

Bowlers: Chris Redhead, Naim Rahman, Sayful Huda

CK vs FRD Probable XIs:

Coimbra Knights: Chris Redhead, Kuldeep Gholiya, MD Zaman, Pedro Madeira, Lovey Saini, Satya Narayana, Ranjit Narayan, Andrew Winter, Stephen Waddell, Rinku Singh, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna

Friendship CC: Mizu Rahman, Ashraful Rupu, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Alamin, Imtiaz Rana, Sayful Huda, Naim Rahman, Sabbir Hussain, Imtiaz Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Saddam Hossain

