CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha 11 Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday’s European Cricket T10 Portugal CK vs GOR match, July 29, Estadio Municipal de Mirando, Portugal, 12:00 am IST

CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s European Cricket T10 Portugal match between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11:

The Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 will be in action in the European Cricket T10 Portugal on Friday, July 29. The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Mirando in Portugal.

The Coimbra Knights are in a bit of a slump as they are currently in the penultimate position in the points table. CK has had two victories in six league games and are struggling for form at the moment. In their previous league encounter, they were defeated by the Gamblers Cricket club by 63 runs. Manjeet Singh and his men will be desperate to make a comeback against Gorkha 11.

Gorkha on the contrary has secured three victories in their six outings so far. In their last match, Gorkha successfully chased down an easy target of 63 runs to register another win. Suman Ghimire and Mayank Darji have been the team’s standout performers.

On Friday, both sides will be looking to go all out to secure a crucial victory in the European Cricket T10 Portugal.

Ahead of the European Cricket T10 Portugal match between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11; here is everything you need to know:

CK vs GOR Telecast

The match between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 will not be telecast in India.

CK vs GOR Live Streaming

The match between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CK vs GOR Match Details

The CK vs GOR match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Mirando in Portugal on Friday, July 29, at 12:00 am IST.

CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Suggested Playing XI for CK vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Captain: Chris Redhead

Vice-Captain: James Smallman

Wicketkeepers: Girish Singh, Suman Ghimire

Batsmen: Mayank Darji, James Smallman, Amandeep Ghumman, Hardeep Singh

All-rounders: Junaid Khan, Nazrul Ratul

Bowlers: Chris Redhead, Waleed Imran, Madhukar Thapa

Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha 11 Possible Starting XI:

Coimbra Knights Predicted Line-up: James Smallman, Junaid Khan, Manjeet Singh (c), Vikas Kumar, Pedro Madeira, Gurjeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Lovey Saini, Girish Singh (wk), Chris Redhead

Gorkha XI Predicted Line-up: Suman Ghimire (wk), Mayank Darji, Rahul Kumar, Roushan Singh, Hardeep Singh, Nazrul Ratul, Amandeep Ghumman, Madhukar Thapa (c), Manjit Singh, Waleed Imran, Ahammad Ullah

