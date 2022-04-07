CK vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Portugal 2022 match between Coimbra Knights and Oeiras: Coimbra Knights (CK) take on Oeiras (OEI) in back-to-back ECS T10 Portugal 2022 matches at the Gucherre Cricket Ground, in Albergaria, on Thursday. The first game between the two teams kicks off at 01:00 PM IST, while the reverse fixture starts at 03:00 PM IST.

Coimbra Knights are the weakest team in Group B. They have managed to win just one game out of the six played this season. They lost their previous game against Punjab CC by six wickets and are now placed at the bottom of the group standings with two points to their name.

On the contrary, Oeiras is the most successful team in this group. They have won all six games thus far and sit at the top of points table with 12 points in their account. They head into these fixtures on the back of two consecutive wins against Wild Panthers, they beat them by 58 and 12 runs respectively.

Ahead of their back-to-back matches, fans can check the CK vs OEI Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

CK vs OEI Telecast

Coimbra Knights vs Oeiras game will not be telecast in India

CK vs OEI Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Portugal 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

CK vs OEI Match Details

The match will be played at Gucherre Cricket Ground in Portugal at 01:00 PM IST on Thursday, April 7. The reverse clash between the two teams kicks off at 03:00 PM IST at the same venue.

CK vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Francoise Stoman

Vice-Captain: Conrad Greenshields

Suggested Playing XI for CK vs OEI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Gholiya

Batters: Jiteshkumar Balkrishna, Md Soraj Nipo, Brendan Badenhorst

All-rounders: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Andrew Winter, Girish Singh

Bowlers: Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Nitin Kamboj

CK vs OEI Probable XIs:

Coimbra Knights: MD Zaman, Vikas Kumar, Jiteshkumar Balkrishna, Tony Madeira, Kuldeep Gholiya, Junaid Khan, Girish Singh, Miguel Stoman, Nitin Kamboj, Andrew Winter, Muhammad Irfan

Oeiras: Francoise Stoman, Conrad Greenshields, Brendan Badenhorst, Parth Jounjat, Krut Patel, Miguel Stoman, Carlo Buccimazza, Paulo Buccimazza, Junaid Khan-I, Md Soraj Nipo, Lucas Mount

