CK vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A match between the Cook Islands and Samoa: The Cook Islands will square off against Samoa for the second time in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier A tournament. The first encounter between the two sides saw Samoa defeating the Cook Islands by seven wickets. Batting in the first innings, Cook Islands scored only 110 runs in 20 overs.

Samson Sola was the top bowler for Samoa with three wickets under his belt. Chasing the total, Samoa won in 11.2 overs only. Fereti Sulutoo was the man of the match for the team with his sensational knock of 44 runs off just 19 balls.

Advertisement

Following the loss against Samoa, the Cook Islands lost their next game to Fiji. They recorded their first win against Vanuatu in their last game by five wickets. With two losses from three games, Cook Islands are last in the points table.

Samoa also have two wins and one defeat to their name. After winning against the Cook Islands, they lost their next two games against Vanuatu and Fiji by nine and three wickets, respectively.

Ahead of the match between the Cook Islands and Samoa, here is everything you need to know:

CK vs SMO Telecast

Cook Islands vs Samoa game will not be telecast in India

Advertisement

CK vs SMO Live Streaming

CK vs SMO will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

CK vs SMO Match Details

CK vs SMO match will be played at the Independence Park in Port Vila at 04:00 AM IST on September 13, Tuesday.

CK vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Benjamin Vakatini

Vice-Captain - Davis Teinaki

Suggested Playing XI for CK vs SMO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Uala Kaisala

Advertisement

Batters: Hayden Dickson, Sean Cotter, Dom Michael, Corey Dickson

All-rounders: Davis Teinaki, Benjamin Mailata, Andrew Michael

Bowlers: James Baker, Caleb Kiran, Benjamin Vakatini

CK vs SMO Probable XIs:

Cook Islands: Davis Teinaki, Dan Simpson, Maara Ave (wk), Aue Parima, Thomas Parima, Corey Dickson, Gabe Raymond, Benjamin Vakatini, Pare Rongokea, Liam Denny, Hayden Dickson

Samoa: Benjamin Mailata, Andrew Michael, Fereti Sululoto, Uala Kaisala (wk), Sean Cotter, Dom Michael, Samson Sola, James Baker, Caleb Kiran, Douglas Finau, Saumani Tiai

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here