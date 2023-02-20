Class of '83 Reunited at Kapil Dev's Home After Delhi Test, Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar Share Pictures

After Team India defeated Australia by six wickets within three days in the second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, all those involved including the players and the broadcast crew utilised their time to explore Delhi.

While the Indian cricket team visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya after the match, David Warner and his family visited the Humayun’s Tomb, and former Indian players Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri reunited with their 1983 World Cup-winning teammates.

The former World Cup-winning players turned commentators joined up with the rest of their class of 83, as they met up at skipper Kapil Dev’s home in Delhi.

Advertisement

Gavaskar and Shastri were joined by their 1983 World Cup-conquering teammates Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Kirti Azad and Sunil Valson.

ALSO READ| IND vs IRE, Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: India Off to Great Start Against Ireland

The veteran cricketers can all be seen enjoying the occasion and they would have definitely been in a good mood given the recent dominant performances from Rohit Sharma’s men against Australia.

Gavaskar revealed that the legendary players met up at Kapil’s Delhi residence for a dinner and they all celebrated India’s victory in the Delhi Test.

“Wonderful to catch up with the Delhi boys of the ‘83 World Cup team at skipper Kapil’s home. Celebrated India’s win in the Delhi Test. Great dinner, great conversations and a great evening," wrote Gavaskar.

“Enjoying a great evening at the Captain’s home in the capital with my colleagues of 83 after India’s sweeping success," read Shastri’s post.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic ‘Painted in Love’, Share Adorable Pics From Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Advertisement

The success of the 83 World Cup will go down in history as one of the greatest underdog triumphs of all time. When the tournament began, nobody saw India as the title contenders, but they pipped two-time World Champs West Indies in the first game and after racking up some great wins, Kapil’s Devils as they were called squared off against the Windies in the summit clash which they won by defending a total of 183 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri will hope that India can keep their momentum going as they move on to Indore for the third Test hoping to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship, and become the number 1 ranked Test team.

Get the latest Cricket News here