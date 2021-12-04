'Clearly Hitting The Edge First': Shane Warne Feels Virat Kohli Was Not Out

The TV umpire could not find conclusive evidence to overturn the LBW decision against Virat Kohli on day one of the second Test against New Zealand but spin great Shane Warne feels the Indian skipper was “simply not out".

Kohli was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire on the fourth ball of his innings though the bat and pad appeared very close to the ball.

“This is simply - not out !!!!! We often discuss technology & its use/accuracy. The main problem is the interpretation of the technology. Here’s a perfect example of the ball clearly hitting the edge of the bat first," Warne tweeted.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel bowled one that straightened after pitching as the Indian skipper tried to play a forward defensive stroke. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out and Kohli immediately asked for a review.

The replay was inconclusive on whether it hit the bat first or the pad and as per rule, TV umpire Virender Sharma went with the decision of his on-field colleague, leaving Kohli absolutely livid.

He had a word with leg umpire Nitin Menon and was seen expressing his displeasure.

With that dismissal though, Kohli set several unwanted records to his name including for the most ducks by an Indian captain in home Tests with the Mumbai setback taking his tally to six, one more than Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

This was his fourth duck in 2021 as he equalled the tally for most ducks in a calendar year by an Indian captain. Overall, he has now 10 ducks as captain in the format - same as former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith and three less than Stephen Fleming of New Zealand.

