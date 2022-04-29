CLJ vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Romania 2022 match between Cluj and Bucharest Gladiators:

Cluj will square off against Bucharest Gladiators on Friday, April 29 in the ECS Romania 2022 fixture at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest. Both Cluj and Bucharest Gladiators have qualified for the second round as they have experienced similar rides in the league.

The two teams have played six matches each so far and have three games while losing as many. Cluj are third in the points table with six points. They scored a decent victory over United Stars in their last game by 12 runs as they successfully defended 100 runs.

Coming to Bucharest Gladiators, they are second with the same number of points as Cluj. They will also have confidence as they hammered United in the last game by five wickets.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Cluj and Bucharest Gladiators, here is everything you need to know:

CLJ vs BUG Telecast

Cluj vs Bucharest Gladiators game will not be telecast in India

CLJ vs BUG Live Streaming

The ECS Romania 2022 match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CLJ vs BUG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest at 01:30 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

CLJ vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Manmeet Koli

Vice-Captain - Muhammad Mashal

Suggested Playing XI for CLJ vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Muhammad Moiz, Muhammad Mashal, Ranasinghe Arachchige

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Nishant Devre, Manmeet Koli, Waqas Ahmed

Bowlers: Ravindra Athapaththu, Ali Zawwar, Safi Ahmad

CLJ vs BUG Probable XIs:

Advertisement

Cluj: Ravi Athapaththu, Ranasinghe Arachchige, Satwik Nadigotla, Anand Rajshekara, Vasu Saini, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal(wk), Arun Kumar, Sukhi Sahi, Safi Ahmad, Gaurav Mishra

Bucharest Gladiators: Shalitha Aravinda, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Moiz, Muhammad Mashal, Manmeet Koli, Sagara Perera, Ali Jawad(wk), Ali Zain, Ali Zawwar, Pavel Florin, Cosmin Zavoiu

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here