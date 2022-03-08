CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 match between Club Triranga and Zenith CC: Club Triranga will play their first match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 as they will square off against Zenith CC on Wednesday. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 9:00 am IST on March 9.

Zenith CC underperformed in their first match against Radial Club. While chasing a total of 175, the team failed to impress. Zenith could score only 48 runs after batting for 11.5 overs. The franchise needs to come up with a solid strategy with the bat to ensure a good ride in the Championship.

Club Triranga will be at a disadvantage as they will be playing their first game on Wednesday. Habbibullah, Bikash Ranjan-Das, Krishna Das, and Bhaskar Das are the crucial players for the team.

Ahead of the match between Club Triranga and Zenith CC; here is everything you need to know:

CLT vs ZCC Telecast

Club Triranga vs Zenith CC game will not be telecast in India.

CLT vs ZCC Live Streaming

The Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CLT vs ZCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 9:00 am IST on March 9, Wednesday.

CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Debajit Baruah

Vice-Captain - Bubul Hassan

Suggested Playing XI for CLT vs ZCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bikash Ranjan-Das

Batters: Bishal Saha, Habbibullah, Debajit Baruah, Kulodip Das

All-rounders: Mrinmoy Dutta, Bubul Hassan

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Bhaskar Das, Bishal Das, Dianjeet Magar

CLT vs ZCC Probable XIs:

Club Triranga: Bikash Ranjan-Das, Bishal Saha, Habbibullah, Pritam Debnath, Hrishiekesh Das, Nilotpal Das, Sanjib Pathak, Krishna Das, Bhaskar Das, Nipujit kalita, Ranjan Bikash Das

Zenith CC: Mrinmoy Dutta, Bulbul Hassan, Saddam Hussain, Bichita Baruah, Nabajeet Ghosh, Debajit Baruah, Pranjit Bora, Kulodip Das, Wahedus Zaman, Bishal Das, Dianjeet Magar

