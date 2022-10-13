'Club Team ke Haathon Zalil Ho Rahe Hai Humare World Class Batters': Twitter Gets Harsh as India Lose Practice Match

Team India on Thursday lost their 2nd practice match against Western Australia by 36 runs in Perth. While chasing a challenging 169-run target, the KL Rahul-led side was restricted to 132/8 in their quota of 20 overs. The captain top-scored with a 55-ball 74, including 2 sixes and 9 boundaries but no other batters could contribute much with the bat in hand.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma was also in the mix but didn’t bat while the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Suryakumar Yadav didn’t feature in the playing XI. Rishabh Pant paired with Rahu in the top of the order but the youngster could muster just 9 runs during his 11-ball stint.

Besides Rahul, Hardik Pandya (17) and Dinesh Karthik (10) were the only two batters to score in double digits. For Western Australia, Matthew Kelly (2/26), Lance Morris (2/23) and Hamish McKenzie (2/23) picked up 2 wickets each.

India’s 36-run loss to Western Australia has left the fans fuming. Social media has got flooded with reactions as netizens are questioning the team’s preparation for the World Cup, starting Saturday.

Electing to bowl first, Josh Phillippe was taken out early by Arshdeep Singh on a pitch that had some bounce. D’Arcy Short (52 off 38 balls) and Nick Hobson (64 off 41 balls) shared a partnership of exactly 100 runs, where the duo took the spinners to the cleaners.

The century stand was broken when Short was run-out and Hobson soon followed after holing out in the deep. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin then struck in consecutive balls to remove Ashton Turner and Sam Fanning apart from taking out Cameron Bancroft in the same over.

Eventually, Western Australia XI finished on 168/6, with Ashwin grabbing figures of 3-32. From the pacers’ perspective, Harshal Patel took 2-27, in a welcome change after being on the expensive side in the recent times while Arshdeep ended with 1=25 in his three overs.

India will now move to Brisbane where they will play two warm-up matches against defending champions Australia on October 17 and last year’s runners-up New Zealand on October 19.

(With IANS Inputs)

