CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match 26, January 18, 7:40 am IST

>CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match 26 between Auckland Hearts Women and Canterbury Magicians Women: Auckland Hearts Women will face Canterbury Magicians Women in the 26th match of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 tournament at the Hagley Oval, in Christchurch on Tuesday, January 18. Both sides are coming into this match after witnessing quite similar fortunes in the ongoing T20 competition.

The two teams have managed to win three games and conceded a total of four losses so far, however, the Auckland-based outfit are currently ranked third on the points table, while opponents Canterbury Women are a spot below at fourth and level on points (12).

Advertisement

In their previous encounter in this series, Auckland Hearts defeated the Canterbury Magicians by just one run. In the last match, they suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Otago Sparks Women in their most recent game. It will now be important for both these teams to start winning on a regular basis in the remainder of the tournament. Ahead of the match between CM-W vs AH-W, here is everything you need to know:

>CM-W vs AH-W Telecast

Auckland Hearts Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women game will not be televised in India.

>CM-W vs AH-W Live Streaming

The match between Auckland Hearts Women and Canterbury Magicians Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CM-W vs AH-W Match Details

Canterbury Magicians Women will face Auckland Hearts at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, January 18. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:40 am IST.

>CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Vice-Captain: Lauren Down

>Suggested Playing XI for CM-W vs AH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes

Batters: Natalie Cox, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Lea Tahuhu

Bowlers: Melissa Banks, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Bella Armstrong

>CM-W vs AH-W Probable XIs:

>Canterbury Magicians Women: Frances Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Abigale Gerken, Kirsty Nation, Laura Hughes, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

>Auckland Hearts Women: Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Skye Bowden, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Molly Penfold, Anna Browning, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here