>CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Canterbury Magicians Women and Central Hinds Women: Canterbury Magicians Women and Central Hinds Women will go up against each other in the fifth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 07:40 am IST on December 10, Sunday. Both the teams will be hunting their first win on Friday.

Canterbury Magicians Women were up against Wellington Blaze Women in their first game. The outing didn’t go as per the plan as for Magicians as they were hammered by 44 runs. Canterbury couldn’t chase an easy total of 145 in their 20 overs.

Central Hinds Women are sailing in the same boat in the T20 Championship. Hinds have played two matches and they ended up losing both the games. For Hinds also the batters have emerged as a huge disappointment as they ended up scoring 126 and 79 runs.

>Ahead of the match between Canterbury Magicians Women and Central Hinds Women; here is everything you need to know:

>CM-W vs CH-W Telecast

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Hinds Women game will not be telecasted in India

>CM-W vs CH-W Live Streaming

Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>CM-W vs CH-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 07:40 am IST on December 10, Friday.

>CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hannah Rowe

Vice-Captain- Jacinta Savage

>Suggested Playing XI for CM-W vs CH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Kerry Tomlinson

All-rounders: Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay

Bowlers: Melissa Hansen, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen

>CM-W vs CH-W Probable XIs:

Canterbury Magicians Women: Frances Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Abigale Gerken, Kate Sims, Laura Hughes, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

Central Hinds Women: Jess Watkin, Cate Pedersen, Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Gemma Sims, Mikaela Greig, Natalie Dodd, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green

