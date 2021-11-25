CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 match between Canterbury Magicians Women and Wellington Blaze Women:Women’s Super Smash T20 2021-22 kickstarts from November 26, Friday with an encounter between defending champions Canterbury Magicians Women and Wellington Blaze Women. The match will be hosted at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 07:40 AM IST.

Canterbury Magicians will be hoping for a repeat telecast of the final of the last season on Friday. Magicians defeated Wellington Blaze in the final last year by four wickets to lift the T20 trophy. Led by Frances Mackay, Magicians will be hoping to defend their title and emerge as the champions for the second consecutive year.

Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, will look forward to avenging their loss in the final. Wellington have picked up a relatively young squad this season. With many younger players in the team, the responsibility lies on senior players including Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, and Leigh Kasperek to take the team home.

>Ahead of the match between Canterbury Magicians Women and Wellington Blaze Women; here is everything you need to know:

>CM-W vs WB-W Telecast

There will be no telecast of the CM-W vs WB-W match in India.

>CM-W vs WB-W Live Streaming

The Canterbury Magicians Women vs Wellington Blaze Women fixture will be streamed live on Fancode.

>CM-W vs WB-W Match Details

Canterbury Magicians Women will go up against Wellington Blaze Women at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch at 07:40 AM IST on November 26, Friday.

>CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Caitlin King

Vice-Captain- Sophie Devine

>Suggested Playing XI for CM-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Laura Hughes

Batters: Caitlin King, Emma Kench, Natalie Cox

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Frances Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Sarah Asmussen, Leigh Kasperek

>CM-W vs WB-W Probable XIs:

Canterbury Magicians Women: Frances Mackay, Natalie Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Emma Kench, Melissa Banks, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Hughes, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Allie Mace-Cochrane, Kirsty Nation

Wellington Blaze Women: Sophie Devine, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Rebecca Burns, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Georgia Plimmer, Caitlin King, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen, Leigh Kasperek

