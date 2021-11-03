Coach, Captain Should Have Faced The Media, Not Jasprit Bumrah: Azharuddin

It has not been a memorable T20 World Cup for the Indian team. Heading into the tournament as one of the favourites, the Virat Kohli-led side has been soundly defeated by Pakistan and New Zealand. They are now on the brink of being eliminated in the first round and depend on several other results in their group to make it through.

As such, former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin believes that after India were thrashed by New Zealand in their last game, either Ravi Shastri or Virat Kohli should have faced the media in the post-match press conference. According to Azhar, sending Jasprit Bumrah to take all the questions in the press conference was unacceptable.

“In my view, the coach should have come for the press conference. If Virat Kohli does not want to attend the press conference, that’s fine. But, Ravi bhai should have attended the press conference," Azhar said in a show on ABP News.

Azhar went on to add that as captain and coach, they needed to take responsibility after defeats and not just face the questions when the team does well. “Sending Bumrah for the press conference was not right. Either the captain or the coach should have come for the presser or someone from the coaching staff," he added.

The former captain said that losing to a better team is not a matter of shame but it gives the opportunity for the management to shoulder the responsibility. Azhar said that if the captain and coach face the media when the team does well, they should face the brunt when the team passes through a rough phase.

India were restricted to just 110 runs in their clash against New Zealand and ended up losing by 8 wickets. With defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, India’s chances of making it through to the semi-finals look bleak, but if they win their remaining three matches the team is still in the race, at least mathematically.

